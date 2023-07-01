Marvin Mims is +8000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 25th-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award.

Marvin Mims 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +8000 25th Bet $100 to win $8,000

Marvin Mims Insights

The Broncos ran 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% running plays last year. They were 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Denver averaged 211.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 19th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 12th, surrendering 210.2 passing yards per game.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

