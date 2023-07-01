Marvin Mims and the Denver Broncos will square off against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Mims' stats.

Marvin Mims Injury Status

Mims is currently not on the injured list.

Marvin Mims 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats
4 TAR, 4 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD

Marvin Mims Fantasy Insights

  • With 19.2 fantasy points this season (9.6 per game), Mims is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 73rd among all players.
  • In two games this season, Mims has been targeted four times, with four receptions for 122 yards and one TD, leading to 19.2 fantasy points.
  • In Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, Mims produced 18.3 fantasy points, tallying two receptions on two targets for 113 yards and one TD.

Marvin Mims 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Raiders 2 2 9 0
Week 2 Commanders 2 2 113 1

