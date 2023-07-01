Matthew Beniers is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy, presented to the NHL's leading goalscorer. For more stats and information on this Seattle Kraken player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matthew Beniers' Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Calder Trophy Odds: +4000 (10th in NHL)

Think Matthew Beniers will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Matthew Beniers 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 34 Time on Ice 18:20 623:29 Goals 0.1 5 Assists 0.3 11 Points 0.5 16 Hits 0.4 14 Takeaways 0.7 23 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.2 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Matthew Beniers' Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.