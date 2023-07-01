Michael Burton is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Michael Burton Injury Status

Burton is currently not on the injured list.

Michael Burton 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 5 CAR, 7 YDS (1.4 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD

Michael Burton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.80 524 126 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.28 519 125 2023 ADP - 954 175

