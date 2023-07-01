Michael Burton is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Denver Broncos kick off their season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Michael Burton Injury Status

Burton is currently not on the injured list.

Michael Burton 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats
5 CAR, 7 YDS (1.4 YPC), 0 TD 3 TAR, 2 REC, 11 YDS, 0 TD

Michael Burton Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank
2022 Fantasy Points 1.80 524 126
2023 Projected Fantasy Points 5.28 519 125
2023 ADP - 954 175

Other Broncos Players

Justin Simmons: Stats & Injury News
Randy Gregory: Stats & Injury News
Courtland Sutton: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Russell Wilson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Patrick Surtain II: Stats & Injury News
Jerry Jeudy: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Javonte Williams: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Mike Purcell: Stats & Injury News
Fabian Moreau: Stats & Injury News
D.J. Jones: Stats & Injury News
Chris Manhertz: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Kareem Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Samaje Perine: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Tremon Smith: Stats & Injury News
K'Waun Williams: Stats & Injury News
Josey Jewell: Stats & Injury News
Jarrett Stidham: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Frank Clark: Stats & Injury News
Zach Allen: Stats & Injury News
Jonathan Harris: Stats & Injury News
Alex Singleton: Stats & Injury News
Adam Trautman: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Eyioma Uwazurike: Stats & Injury News
Essang Bassey: Stats & Injury News
P.J. Locke: Stats & Injury News
Caden Sterns: Stats & Injury News
Jonas Griffith: Stats & Injury News
Jonathon Cooper: Stats & Injury News
Damarri Mathis: Stats & Injury News
Nik Bonitto: Stats & Injury News
Greg Dulcich: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Matt Henningsen: Stats & Injury News
Baron Browning: Stats & Injury News
Ja'Quan McMillian: Stats & Injury News
Elijah Garcia: Stats & Injury News
Brandon Johnson: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jalen Virgil: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections

Michael Burton 2022 Game Log

