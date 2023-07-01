Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .407 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is hitting .204 with six home runs and a walk.

Ford has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games this season, and 10.5% of his plate appearances.

Ford has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 22 games (31.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .286 AVG .152 .286 OBP .194 .571 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 4 RBI 5 8/0 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings