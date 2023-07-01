Odds to Win 2023 MWC Championship, Favorites, Betting Insights
The Boise State Broncos (+200) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (+350) are among the top contenders to clinch the MWC this season. You can find a complete breakdown of teams with the next best odds in the article below.
Odds to Win the MWC
|Team
|Odds to Win MWC
|Boise State
|+200
|Fresno State
|+350
|Air Force
|+400
|San Diego State
|+750
|Wyoming
|+1200
|UNLV
|+1600
|Colorado State
|+1600
|San Jose State
|+1600
|Utah State
|+2500
|Nevada
|+5000
|Hawaii
|+12500
|New Mexico
|+15000
MWC Upcoming Games
- Ohio Bobcats at San Diego State Aztecs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Fox Sports 1
- Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on SEC Network
- San Jose State Spartans at USC Trojans 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on Pac-12 Network
- Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Friday, September 1 on CBS Sports Network
- Utah State Aggies at Iowa Hawkeyes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Fox Sports 1
- Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on BTN
- Robert Morris Colonials at Air Force Falcons 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network
- Boise State Broncos at Washington Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC
- Bryant Bulldogs at UNLV Rebels 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on MW Network
- Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on Pac-12 Network
- New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN
- Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network
- Texas Tech Red Raiders at Wyoming Cowboys 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS
- Idaho State Bengals at San Diego State Aztecs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on CBS Sports Network
- Oregon State Beavers at San Jose State Spartans 3:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on CBS
