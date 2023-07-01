New Zealand Odds to Win 2023 Women’s World Cup
New Zealand is +500 to finish first in Group A of the 2023 Women's World Cup (and +6500 to win the tournament).
New Zealand: World Cup Futures
|Odds
|Overall Rank
|Group Rank
|Odds to Win
|+6500
|14
|2
|Odds to Win Group A
|+500
|14
|3
New Zealand: Last World Cup Performance
New Zealand's run at the 2019 World Cup ended at the group stage, with zero points in three games.
New Zealand: World Cup Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Score
|Goal Diff
|Norway
|July 20
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
|Philippines
|July 25
|1:30 AM ET
|-
|-
|Switzerland
|July 30
|3:00 AM ET
|-
|-
New Zealand Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Michaela Foster
|24
|5
|-
|Elizabeth Anton
|24
|19
|Perth Glory FC (Australia)
|C.J. Bott
|28
|4
|Leicester City WFC (England)
|Ali Riley
|35
|7
|Angel City FC (United States)
|Katie Bowen
|29
|14
|-
|Rebekah Stott
|30
|13
|Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England)
|Claudia Bunge
|23
|3
|Melbourne Victory (Australia)
|Victoria Esson
|32
|21
|Rangers LFC (Scotland)
|Erin Nayler
|31
|1
|IFK Norrkoping (Sweden)
|Anna Leat
|22
|23
|Aston Villa WFC (England)
|Milly Clegg
|17
|22
|-
|Annalie Longo
|32
|10
|-
|Hannah Wilkinson
|31
|17
|Melbourne City FC (Australia)
|Indiah Paige Riley
|21
|20
|-
|Betsy Hassett
|32
|12
|Stjarnan (Iceland)
|Olivia Chance
|29
|11
|Celtic LFC (Scotland)
|Gabi Rennie
|22
|9
|Arizona State University (United States)
|Daisy Cleverley
|26
|8
|Koge Nord FC (Denmark)
|Paige Satchell
|25
|15
|-
|Grace Jale
|24
|18
|-
|Jacqui Hand
|24
|16
|Aland United (Finland)
|Ria Percival
|33
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England)
|Malia Steinmetz
|24
|6
|-
