P.J. Locke's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

P.J. Locke Injury Status

Locke is currently not listed as injured.

P.J. Locke 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 9 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

P.J. Locke 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 Jets 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 12 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

