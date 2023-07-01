Russell Wilson is +10000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 43rd-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award. Are you also looking his other available prop bets? We have info on those, as well, so check them out.

Russell Wilson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +4000 14th Bet $100 to win $4,000 Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

Russell Wilson Insights

Wilson averaged 234.9 yards passing per game and threw for 16 TDs last season.

He also rushed 55 times for 277 yards and three touchdowns, accumulating 18.5 yards per game.

The Broncos, who were 32nd in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.

Denver ranked 19th in pass offense (211.3 passing yards per game) and 12th in pass defense (210.2 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Broncos Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Russell Wilson +4000 (14th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Pat Surtain II +4000 (15th in NFL) Justin Simmons +10000 (28th in NFL) Jerry Jeudy +5000 (28th in NFL) Randy Gregory +12500 (40th in NFL) Javonte Williams +10000 (43rd in NFL) Courtland Sutton +15000 (61st in NFL)

