Georgia and Alabama, at -110 and +260, respectively, are the two favorites to win the SEC in 2023. Let's go over the full list of contenders, along with their odds, before you place a bet on a team to clinch the SEC.

Odds to Win the SEC

Team Odds to Win SEC Georgia -110 Alabama +260 LSU +450 Texas A&M +1400 Tennessee +1400 Ole Miss +5000 Auburn +6600 Florida +8000 Arkansas +10000 South Carolina +10000 Mississippi State +10000 Kentucky +12500 Missouri +15000 Vanderbilt +50000

SEC Upcoming Games

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, August 26 on SEC Network

Florida Gators at Utah Utes 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on ESPN

South Dakota Coyotes at Missouri Tigers 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 on SEC Network

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Tennessee Volunteers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

Ball State Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network

Mercer Bears at Ole Miss Rebels 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+

UMass Minutemen at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

Western Carolina Catamounts at Arkansas Razorbacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+

SE Louisiana Lions at Mississippi State Bulldogs 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network

UT Martin Skyhawks at Georgia Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network+

New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ESPN

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Alabama Crimson Tide 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on SEC Network

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 on ABC

LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles 7:30 PM ET, Sunday, September 3 on ABC

