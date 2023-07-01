Tremon Smith's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Denver Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.

Tremon Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not on the injured list.

Is Smith your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tremon Smith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 16 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 2 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Smith and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Broncos Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tremon Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 14 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 2 2 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 10 0 1 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.