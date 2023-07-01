Tye Kartye 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Tye Kartye is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.
Tye Kartye's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)
Tye Kartye 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|33
|Time on Ice
|12:10
|414:00
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.1
|5
|Points
|0.3
|11
|Hits
|1.7
|57
|Takeaways
|0.4
|12
|Giveaways
|0.1
|3
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|25
Tye Kartye's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
