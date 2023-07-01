In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's best rookie) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Tye Kartye is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Tye Kartye's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +10000 (16th in NHL)

Tye Kartye 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 33 Time on Ice 12:10 414:00 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.1 5 Points 0.3 11 Hits 1.7 57 Takeaways 0.4 12 Giveaways 0.1 3 Penalty Minutes 0.7 25

Tye Kartye's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

