Vince Dunn 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Vince Dunn's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)
Vince Dunn 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|34
|Time on Ice
|23:35
|802:13
|Goals
|0.1
|4
|Assists
|0.6
|21
|Points
|0.7
|25
|Hits
|0.6
|21
|Takeaways
|0.6
|20
|Giveaways
|0.5
|17
|Penalty Minutes
|1.3
|43
Vince Dunn's Next Game
- Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
