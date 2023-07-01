In terms of odds to win the James Norris Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's best defenseman) for the 2023-24 season, the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn is currently +10000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Vince Dunn's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Vince Dunn 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 34 Time on Ice 23:35 802:13 Goals 0.1 4 Assists 0.6 21 Points 0.7 25 Hits 0.6 21 Takeaways 0.6 20 Giveaways 0.5 17 Penalty Minutes 1.3 43

Vince Dunn's Next Game

Matchup: Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks

Seattle Kraken at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

