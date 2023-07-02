J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 65 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .360.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 123rd in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 44 of 75 games this year (58.7%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.7%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has an RBI in 19 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 75 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.270
|AVG
|.220
|.391
|OBP
|.324
|.426
|SLG
|.333
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|14
|35/28
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
