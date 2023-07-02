Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kolten Wong is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 27, when he went 0-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .160.
- In 17 of 47 games this season (36.2%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (21.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 47 games (23.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.132
|AVG
|.184
|.253
|OBP
|.229
|.162
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|19/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Rays allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Bradley gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 22-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
