Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) and the Seattle Mariners (39-42) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 2.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (5-6, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Taj Bradley (5-4, 4.58 ERA).

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won 28 out of the 53 games, or 52.8%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has a record of 23-20 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 365 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule