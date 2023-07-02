The Seattle Mariners (39-42) and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-29) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo getting the ball for the Mariners and Taj Bradley taking the mound for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (5-6, 2.86 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 4.58 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Mariners and Rays matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-130) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $17.69 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 53 times and won 28, or 52.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Mariners have a 23-20 record (winning 53.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 2-4 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ty France 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+180) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+340)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 4th Win AL West +2800 - 4th

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.