Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Rays on July 2, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Wander Franco and others in the Seattle Mariners-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Castillo Stats
- The Mariners' Luis Castillo (5-6) will make his 17th start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.
- Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th.
Castillo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|7.0
|7
|3
|2
|7
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 14
|5.2
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|at Angels
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|6
|5
|3
|10
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has recorded 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 19 stolen bases.
- He has a .243/.306/.410 slash line on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
France Stats
- Ty France has 85 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .268/.334/.401 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen 26 bases.
- He has a .286/.347/.463 slash line so far this season.
- Franco hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two triples, a walk and five RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has collected 87 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.
- He's slashing .319/.404/.513 so far this year.
- Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
