Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julio Rodriguez, Wander Franco and others in the Seattle Mariners-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rays Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners' Luis Castillo (5-6) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 2.86 ERA ranks 11th, 1.060 WHIP ranks 10th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 11th.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jun. 26 7.0 7 3 2 7 1 at Yankees Jun. 21 5.0 4 3 3 3 4 vs. Marlins Jun. 14 5.2 2 2 2 6 6 at Angels Jun. 9 6.0 6 5 3 10 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 7.0 5 1 1 6 1

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has recorded 80 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He has a .243/.306/.410 slash line on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

France Stats

Ty France has 85 hits with 21 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .268/.334/.401 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 29 walks and 42 RBI (90 total hits). He has stolen 26 bases.

He has a .286/.347/.463 slash line so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two triples, a walk and five RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has collected 87 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 39 runs.

He's slashing .319/.404/.513 so far this year.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Mariners Jun. 30 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

