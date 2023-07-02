Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Ford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford has six home runs and three walks while hitting .214.
- Ford has gotten at least one hit in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).
- He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (30.4%), Ford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.304
|AVG
|.152
|.360
|OBP
|.194
|.565
|SLG
|.515
|2
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|5
|9/2
|K/BB
|11/1
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.58 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.