Mike Ford, with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, July 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford has six home runs and three walks while hitting .214.

Ford has gotten at least one hit in 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), with more than one hit three times (13.0%).

He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this year, and 9.8% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (30.4%), Ford has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .304 AVG .152 .360 OBP .194 .565 SLG .515 2 XBH 4 2 HR 4 5 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 11/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings