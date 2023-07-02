Ezi Magbegor and the Seattle Storm (4-11) face the New York Liberty (10-4) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on Sunday, July 2 at 6:00 PM ET.

Last time out, New York fell short in a 98-81 defeat versus Las Vegas. The Liberty were led by Breanna Stewart, who wound up with 16 points, while Jonquel Jones added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. With Jewell Loyd (41 PTS, 9 REB, 42.9 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Seattle lost 99-97 against Minnesota. Sami Whitcomb also added 22 points to the effort.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-375 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Storm (+290 to win)

What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

What's the over/under?: 167.5

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

TV: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are seventh in the WNBA on offense (80.3 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.3 points conceded).

In 2023, Seattle is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.8 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (36.5).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.2 per game.

In 2023, Seattle is fourth in the league in turnovers committed (12.8 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023 the Storm are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (9.4 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

In 2023 Seattle is third-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.1 per game) and worst in defensive 3-point percentage (37.9%).

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm average fewer points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (86.6), but also concede fewer at home (83.1) than away (92.8).

At home, Seattle pulls down 34.2 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than on the road (33). It allows 37.7 rebounds per game at home, 3.5 more than on the road (34.2).

This year the Storm are picking up fewer assists at home (16.4 per game) than on the road (18.8).

At home, Seattle commits 12.9 turnovers per game, 0.3 more than on the road (12.6). It forces 15.2 turnovers per game at home, 4.8 more than on the road (10.4).

The Storm drain fewer 3-pointers per game at home (8.1) than on the road (12), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (42%).

Seattle allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than on the road (8.6), and it concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (39.1%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Storm have been the underdog 12 times and won three, or 25%, of those games.

The Storm have not won as an underdog of +290 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Seattle is 8-6-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle's ATS record as a 8.5-point underdog or more is 4-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 25.6% chance to win.

