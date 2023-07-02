The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez leads Seattle in total hits (79) this season while batting .254 with 30 extra-base hits.

Hernandez has had a hit in 52 of 81 games this year (64.2%), including multiple hits 23 times (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.3%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 32 games this year (39.5%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 37.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.2%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .233 AVG .276 .291 OBP .315 .428 SLG .480 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 61/12 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings