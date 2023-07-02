Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rays - July 2
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- In 68.8% of his 80 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.8%).
- He has scored in 39 of 80 games this year, and more than once 10 times.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|.278
|AVG
|.258
|.355
|OBP
|.311
|.457
|SLG
|.342
|17
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing batters.
