Dylan Moore -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .048 with a home run and three walks.

Once in 10 games this season, Moore got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has homered in one game this season.

Moore has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .000 AVG .111 .077 OBP .273 .000 SLG .444 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings