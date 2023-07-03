J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, J.P. Crawford (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 66 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .361.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 99th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- In 59.2% of his 76 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).
- He has scored in 32 of 76 games this year, and more than once 12 times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.269
|AVG
|.220
|.391
|OBP
|.324
|.428
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|14
|36/29
|K/BB
|22/18
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb (7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
