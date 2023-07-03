Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Kolten Wong (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Seattle Mariners play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .160 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.
- In 36.2% of his 47 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 47 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wong has driven in a run in 10 games this season (21.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 47 games (23.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.132
|AVG
|.184
|.253
|OBP
|.229
|.162
|SLG
|.250
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|19/8
|K/BB
|18/5
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Webb (7-7) takes the mound for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 110 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
