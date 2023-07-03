Monday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (46-38) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (40-42) at 9:45 PM ET (on July 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-3 victory for the Giants, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (7-7) versus the Mariners and Bryan Woo (1-1).

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on eight occasions.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Mariners have come away with nine wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (372 total), Seattle is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule