How to Watch the Mariners vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get the better of Bryan Woo, the Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.
- Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
- Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 372 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Mariners rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.
- Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.207 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.
- Woo has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-4
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Jake Irvin
|6/28/2023
|Nationals
|L 4-1
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Patrick Corbin
|6/30/2023
|Rays
|L 15-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Shane McClanahan
|7/1/2023
|Rays
|W 8-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/2/2023
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Taj Bradley
|7/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Logan Webb
|7/4/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Alex Cobb
|7/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Hunter Brown
|7/7/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Framber Valdez
|7/8/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Cristian Javier
