Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will try to get the better of Bryan Woo, the Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher, on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 96 home runs.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 372 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Mariners rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.7) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a 9.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the ninth-best ERA (3.95) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.207 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will hand the ball to Woo (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

Woo has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in five chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Framber Valdez 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier

