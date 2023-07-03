Julio Rodriguez is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners meet at Oracle Park on Monday (at 9:45 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .246/.308/.413 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 86 hits with 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.332/.401 on the year.

France enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (7-7) will take the mound for the Giants, his 18th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 79 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .272/.327/.434 slash line so far this year.

Estrada enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

