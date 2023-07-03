Tom Murphy carries a two-game homer streak into the Seattle Mariners' (40-42) game against the San Francisco Giants (46-38) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday, at Oracle Park.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (7-7) for the Giants and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.67 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.37, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.

So far this season, Woo does not have a quality start.

Woo will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.67, a 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Webb has 17 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd.

