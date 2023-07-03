Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (28%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has an RBI in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.233
|AVG
|.276
|.294
|OBP
|.315
|.423
|SLG
|.480
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|26
|62/13
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 29th, 1.133 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
