The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 53 of 82 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (28%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 82), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has an RBI in 32 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .233 AVG .276 .294 OBP .315 .423 SLG .480 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 26 62/13 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings