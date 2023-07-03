The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

In 56 of 81 games this season (69.1%) France has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

He has homered in six games this season (7.4%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this year (33.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (49.4%), including 10 multi-run games (12.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .275 AVG .258 .351 OBP .311 .455 SLG .342 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings