The Denver Broncos at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.

Denver averaged 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and it ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last season, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, catching 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

As a playmaker on defense, Josey Jewell amassed 128 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1800 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

Odds are current as of July 4 at 5:28 AM ET.