J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.

He ranks 98th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Crawford is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Crawford has recorded a hit in 46 of 77 games this year (59.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.1%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven home a run in 20 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (32 of 77), with two or more runs 12 times (15.6%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .269 AVG .220 .391 OBP .320 .428 SLG .331 13 XBH 10 5 HR 2 16 RBI 15 36/29 K/BB 24/18 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings