J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .583 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the mound, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Giants Player Props
|Mariners vs Giants Pitching Matchup
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 67 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .358.
- He ranks 98th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Crawford is batting .316 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Crawford has recorded a hit in 46 of 77 games this year (59.7%), including 17 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven home a run in 20 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year (32 of 77), with two or more runs 12 times (15.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.269
|AVG
|.220
|.391
|OBP
|.320
|.428
|SLG
|.331
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|15
|36/29
|K/BB
|24/18
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Winn (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.