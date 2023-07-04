Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.270 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Keaton Winn and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 71 hits, batting .251 this season with 33 extra-base hits.
- Kelenic will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (54 of 78), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (14.1%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Kelenic has driven home a run in 29 games this season (37.2%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.245
|AVG
|.257
|.316
|OBP
|.333
|.424
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|18
|54/14
|K/BB
|51/17
|7
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Giants will look to Winn (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
