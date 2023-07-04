Keaton Winn will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (46-39) on Tuesday, July 4 against the Seattle Mariners (41-42), who will answer with Logan Gilbert. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:35 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Mariners are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Giants (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA)

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 19, or 48.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Giants have gone 23-22 (51.1%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Giants have a 2-2 record across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious 10 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Mariners vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ty France 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.