LaMonte Wade Jr and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners meet at Oracle Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 4:35 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 83 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.309/.414 so far this season.

Rodriguez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

France Stats

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He's slashed .267/.334/.401 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 3 0-for-0 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Wade Stats

Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 53 walks and 28 RBI (68 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .279/.414/.451 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

J.D. Davis Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Davis Stats

J.D. Davis has 14 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (75 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .283/.360/.457 so far this season.

Davis has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Davis Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 30 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

