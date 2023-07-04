Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:25 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 54 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- In 16.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in 33 games this year (39.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.280
|.294
|OBP
|.317
|.423
|SLG
|.478
|17
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|27
|62/13
|K/BB
|49/7
|2
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Winn (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
