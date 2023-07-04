Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Keaton Winn

Keaton Winn TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 54 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

In 16.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Hernandez has had an RBI in 33 games this year (39.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .233 AVG .280 .294 OBP .317 .423 SLG .478 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 49/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings