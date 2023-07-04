Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Keaton Winn on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .256 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last games.
  • Hernandez has picked up a hit in 54 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
  • In 16.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has had an RBI in 33 games this year (39.8%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 39
.233 AVG .280
.294 OBP .317
.423 SLG .478
17 XBH 13
7 HR 8
22 RBI 27
62/13 K/BB 49/7
2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Winn (0-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
