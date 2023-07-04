Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:26 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ty France (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Giants Player Props
|Mariners vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Ty France At The Plate
- France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
- In 68.3% of his 82 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- France has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.258
|.351
|OBP
|.315
|.455
|SLG
|.342
|18
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|25
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|31/7
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Winn (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.