On Tuesday, Ty France (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Keaton Winn. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Keaton Winn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
  • In 68.3% of his 82 games this season, France has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • France has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 37
.275 AVG .258
.351 OBP .315
.455 SLG .342
18 XBH 11
6 HR 1
25 RBI 11
30/12 K/BB 31/7
1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • The Giants are sending Winn (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.