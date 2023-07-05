Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 39 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (12.5%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (19 of 72), with more than one RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.9% of his games this year (28 of 72), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .237 AVG .198 .285 OBP .301 .363 SLG .448 11 XBH 12 3 HR 8 16 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 0

