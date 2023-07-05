Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong has four doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .159.

In 18 of 49 games this season (36.7%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.2%).

He has homered in one of 49 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (20.4%), Wong has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 26.5% of his games this season (13 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .132 AVG .181 .253 OBP .231 .162 SLG .241 2 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 19/8 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings