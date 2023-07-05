Wednesday's game at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (46-40) matching up with the Seattle Mariners (42-42) at 9:05 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Giants, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (5-2) for the Giants and Tommy Milone for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 9:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

Mariners vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Seattle and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Mariners have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

Seattle has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 15 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).

The Mariners have pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

