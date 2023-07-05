Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants will see Tommy Milone at the rubber for the Seattle Mariners in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 98 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 245 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 24th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Seattle has scored 384 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.

Seattle strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-best in MLB.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.197 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Milone has been named the starter for the Mariners and will make his first start this season.

The left-hander is making his first start of the year. The 36-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays W 8-3 Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays W 7-6 Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Framber Valdez 7/7/2023 Astros - Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Cristian Javier 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.