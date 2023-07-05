When the San Francisco Giants (46-40) and Seattle Mariners (42-42) face off at Oracle Park on Wednesday, July 5, Alex Cobb will get the ball for the Giants, while the Mariners will send Tommy Milone to the hill. The game will begin at 9:05 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Mariners have +140 odds to upset. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Mariners vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (5-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Milone - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 19 (47.5%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with 11 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Mariners vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jarred Kelenic 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+165) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+250) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL West +2500 - 4th

