The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .279 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.

Ford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.

In 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 9.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games this year, Ford has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .296 AVG .268 .345 OBP .311 .519 SLG .683 2 XBH 7 2 HR 5 7 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 13/2 0 SB 0

