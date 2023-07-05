Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Giants - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Giants.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .279 with two doubles, seven home runs and four walks.
- Ford enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .533 with one homer.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (11 of 26), Ford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Ford has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.296
|AVG
|.268
|.345
|OBP
|.311
|.519
|SLG
|.683
|2
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|13/2
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 16th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
