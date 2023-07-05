The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez leads Seattle with 83 hits, batting .255 this season with 30 extra-base hits.

Hernandez is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 39.3% of his games this year (33 of 84), with more than one RBI 14 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.1% of his games this season (32 of 84), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .233 AVG .278 .294 OBP .314 .423 SLG .469 17 XBH 13 7 HR 8 22 RBI 27 62/13 K/BB 50/7 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings