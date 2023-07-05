Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 5 at 9:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .334 and a team-best slugging percentage of .401 this season.

France has recorded a hit in 56 of 82 games this year (68.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this year, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this season (41 of 82), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 37 .275 AVG .258 .351 OBP .315 .455 SLG .342 18 XBH 11 6 HR 1 25 RBI 11 30/12 K/BB 31/7 1 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings