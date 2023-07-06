J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Astros - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford and his .447 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Giants.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mariners vs Astros
|Mariners vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Astros Odds
|Mariners vs Astros Prediction
|Mariners vs Astros Player Props
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 110th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), with at least two hits 19 times (24.1%).
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 25.3% of his games this year (20 of 79), with two or more RBI eight times (10.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.269
|AVG
|.237
|.391
|OBP
|.333
|.428
|SLG
|.356
|13
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|15
|36/29
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.60 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 97 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- The Astros are sending Valdez (7-6) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks third, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.