The Seattle Mariners, including Jarred Kelenic (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (72) this season while batting .247 with 33 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (55 of 80), with more than one hit 14 times (17.5%).

He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 30 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 7.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 36.3% of his games this season (29 of 80), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .245 AVG .248 .316 OBP .322 .424 SLG .458 15 XBH 18 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 54/14 K/BB 55/17 7 SB 5

Astros Pitching Rankings