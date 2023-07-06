TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will host the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9 ($7.4M purse), with JT Poston the most recent champion and Russell Henley this year's favorite (+1400).

Want to place a bet on the John Deere Classic? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

John Deere Classic First Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC Deere Run
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Russell Henley

  • Tee Time: 8:29 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Henley Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Travelers Championship 19th -14 9 69-65-69-63
U.S. Open 14th -2 199 71-71-68-68
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 16th E 7 74-71-68-75

Click here to bet on Henley at the John Deere Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Denny McCarthy

  • Tee Time: 8:40 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1400

McCarthy Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Travelers Championship 7th -18 5 60-65-70-67
U.S. Open 20th +1 202 71-67-73-70
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2nd -7 0 71-72-68-70

Click here to bet on McCarthy with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Cameron Young

  • Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +1800

Young Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Travelers Championship 60th -5 18 67-69-72-67
U.S. Open 32nd +3 204 72-70-68-73
RBC Canadian Open 57th -1 16 71-72-74-70

Want to place a bet on Young in the John Deere Classic? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Ludvig Aberg

  • Tee Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2500

Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Rocket Mortgage Classic 40th -11 13 65-67-73-72
Travelers Championship 24th -13 10 67-65-65-70
RBC Canadian Open 25th -7 10 69-72-71-69

Think Aberg can win the John Deere Classic? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Adam Hadwin

  • Tee Time: 8:18 AM ET
  • Odds to Win: +2800

Hadwin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2nd -24 0 66-68-63-67
U.S. Open 59th +11 212 70-72-74-75
RBC Canadian Open 12th -11 6 71-68-70-68

Click here to bet on Hadwin at the John Deere Classic with BetMGM Sportsbook!

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win
Emiliano Grillo +2800
Taylor Moore +2800
Adam Schenk +2800
Keith Mitchell +3300
Eric Cole +3300
Alex Smalley +3300
Chris Kirk +3300
Stephan Jaeger +3500
Seamus Power +4000
Byeong-Hun An +4000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.