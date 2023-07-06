Mariners vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (49-38) against the Seattle Mariners (42-43) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.
The Mariners will look to George Kirby (7-7) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (7-6).
Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 29 (53.7%) of those contests.
- Seattle is 27-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 384 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|Rays
|W 8-3
|George Kirby vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 2
|Rays
|W 7-6
|Luis Castillo vs Taj Bradley
|July 3
|@ Giants
|W 6-5
|Bryan Woo vs Logan Webb
|July 4
|@ Giants
|W 6-0
|Logan Gilbert vs Keaton Winn
|July 5
|@ Giants
|L 2-0
|Tommy Milone vs Alex Cobb
|July 6
|@ Astros
|-
|George Kirby vs Framber Valdez
|July 7
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
|July 8
|@ Astros
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez
|July 9
|@ Astros
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak
|July 14
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
