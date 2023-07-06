Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (49-38) against the Seattle Mariners (42-43) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (7-7) versus the Astros and Framber Valdez (7-6).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 29 (53.7%) of those contests.

Seattle is 27-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 54.5% chance to win.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with 384 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Schedule